New Naira note scarcity: Anambra Command uncovers protest plan, warns mischief makers 

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday said it has uncovered plans by some groups of persons to take advantage of the new Naira notes scarcity to unleash violence in some parts of the State.

The Command reminded people that the scarcity is not peculiar to Anambra State alone, adding that the Federal Government is doing everything possible to address the situation.

It also warned mischief makers to desist from such plans, saying that police will ensure the optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing safety and security in the state

A statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga warned such groups/persons to shelve their planned violence or have the full weight of the law to contend with.

The statement partly read, “Police, in conjunction with other security agencies, have embarked on confidence-building patrols and ensure the optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing safety and security in the State.

“The Command, therefore, enjoin Anambrains and residents alike not to panic and urge the law-abiding residents/visitors of the state to go about their lawful duties without any fear of harassment or intimidation.

“In the event to request security services call us on 07039194332 or PRO 08039334002 for a prompt response. The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively.”