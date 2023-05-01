Champion Newspapers Limited
NNPCL, Norwegian firm sign MoU to build floating LNG in Nigeria

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Golar LNG, a Norwegian company, to install a floating LNG production unit in Nigeria.

NNPC said via its official Twitter handle on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mele Kyari, signed the MoU with Golar’s chief, Karl Staubo, during a brief ceremony in Abuja.

NNPCL said this will increase the country’s domestic gas utilisation and enhance gas export.

The Nigerian oil firm said the deal was part of its efforts to deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas utilisation and enhance gas export, but it did not provide any additional information regarding the project.

