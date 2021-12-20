NNPC not conducting survey, not recruiting

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), wishes to draw the attention of the general public to a fake competition trending online which claims to celebrate a so called “Anniversary Event”.

In the purported contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to carry out a survey by filling out a questionnaire on their knowledge of the Company, with the eventual winner standing the chance of winning some cash reward of up to $8,000 (Eight thousand dollars).

The NNPC has nothing to do with the purported anniversary event contest and is advising members of the public to decline any participation in the survey as it is a SCAM.

In the same vein, NNPC would also like to once again inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that NNPC is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety.

The NNPC hereby reiterates that whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise or send out information to the public, it will do so through authentic public communication channels, particularly the NNPC’s website (www.nnpcgroup.com).

