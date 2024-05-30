Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC Limited, ExxonMobil Signs Settlement Agreement Over $1.28 billion Asset Divestment Deal

Energy
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NNPC Limited has signed the settlement agreement with ExxonMobil regarding the proposed $1.28 billion asset divestment deal of its 100% interest in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energy Offshore Limited, Nigeria’s foremost indigenous energy company.

 

This is contained in a statement obtained by by NNPC Limited, stating that “Settlement agreement between NNPC Ltd. and Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Mobil Development Nigeria Inc., and Mobil Exploration Nigeria Inc. signed regarding the proposed divestment of a 100% interest in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited to Seplat Energy Offshore Limited.”

 

The signing of the agreement would now allow the deal to proceed to the final stage of conclusion.

 

Notably, this move is coming from President Tinubu’s directive to the Ministry of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to resolve the delayed $1.28 billion Seplat Energy and ExxonMobil deal.

 

On 28th May 2024, President Tinubu hosted a delegation of ExxonMobil executives led by Mr. Liam Mallon, President, of ExxonMobil Upstream Company, in Aso Rock, Abuja, while assuring them that the ExxonMobil-Seplat asset divestment deal would be concluded as soon as possible.

 

Generally, this development stands as a major win for Seplat, which has been eager to expand its portfolio and solidify its position as a dominant player in Nigeria’s oil industry.

 

The conclusion of the deal would also mark a significant divestment strategy for ExxonMobil’s operations in Nigeria.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 20123 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

FG moves to cushion effects of oil subsidy removal,…

Enugu: Coy offers 30% reduction in cooking gas to 4,000…

NSE President visits MD/CEO of NLNG for collaboration, lauds…

NDDC received $142m from Shell Nigeria, partners in 2023…

1 of 542