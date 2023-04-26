NMDPRA canvasses for increased usage of  gas for domestic and industrial purposes

By Cosmas Chukwu

The management of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, has called on Nigerians to make use of Liquified National Gas, LNG, Compressed National Gas, CNG and Liquified Petroleum Gas, LPG instead Desiel of AGO.

The Authority noted that the usage of Gas is safe and even cheap, adding that it is not risky as some people envisaged but safe that one can even light the gas and go to sleep.

They made the call in Enugu Wednesday at a ‘Stakeholders Engagement on Gas Utilisation in Nigeria’ held at the Carlton Swiss Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, represented by Ogbugo Ukoha, Ex. Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure, DSSRI, said that they used the engagement to create the necessary awareness and make the compelling case for industry operators to foster a compliance culture which alone guarantees safer and sustainable facilities.

But speaking in a keynote address, Ukoha said that they were using the engagement to encourage operators and businesses to take advantage of the opportunities in the gas value chain for sustainable growth by positioning their energy needs to embrace gas derivatives, “in order to hedge against future global uncertainties to Diesel supply.

Ukoha therefore uged Nigerians not to shierk from using gas because, it is safe.

In a good will message, the Health and Safety Director, Utuk Bassey, also noted that gas usage is safe and should not be feared or dreaded.

” Some say that gas usage is risky but it is quite safe. You can put it on and go to sleep,” he said.