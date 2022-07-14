NMA demands justice for assaulted member in Bauchi

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Bauchi Chapter, has demanded justice from authorities on behalf of Dr Mohammed Sani, Principal Medical Officer, Misau General Hospital in the state.

Dr Adamu Sambo, Chairman NMA in Bauchi disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Bauchi.

Sambo said that the officer was attacked on the 8th of July, 2022 by a patient relative with axe following a medical procedure to arrogant woman in Misau.

He said that the Mohammed Sani, who did not fully participate in the process sustained injuries and fraction following the incidence.

He also condemned publication challenging the capacity of the Dr Mohammed Sani.

According to him, the publication has undermined the commitment of the state government in the health sector reform.

He further said that the online publication has condemned the Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) signed between Bauchi state Government and ATBUTH on rural posting.

“A patient was brought into the General Hospital from a private clinic with labour.

She was exhausted that she have maternal energy you push for normal delivery.

The patient also present eclampsia ,a condition that could result to bleeding.

“However, a team of doctors from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital decided to deliver her using force help; this was conducted a baby was delivered alive but with minor bruises.

“Surgery was also conducted by same doctors to ascertain findings behind the persisted bleeding which was negative. The patient was referred to Federal Mesical Center Azare for onward Medical attention.

“The Medical officer assaulted did not fully participate in the management of the patient,” he said.

According to Dr Sambo, when they were contacted on the incidence, they went to Misau to see things and to investigate. They met community lraders of the area who condemned the incidence.

The NMA chairman encourage the general public to be patient with healthcare and not to take laws in their hands.

