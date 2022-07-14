Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NMA demands justice for assaulted member in Bauchi

Latest News
By Peter
22
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SELYA YARNAP,  Bauchi 

 

 

The Nigeria Medical  Association, NMA, Bauchi Chapter, has demanded justice from authorities on behalf of Dr Mohammed Sani, Principal  Medical Officer, Misau General Hospital in the state.

 

Dr Adamu  Sambo, Chairman NMA in Bauchi disclosed  this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in  Bauchi.

 

Sambo said that the officer  was attacked on the 8th of July, 2022 by a patient relative with axe following a medical procedure to arrogant woman in Misau.

 

He said that the Mohammed Sani, who did not fully participate  in the process sustained  injuries and fraction following the incidence.

 

He also condemned  publication challenging the capacity of the Dr Mohammed Sani.

 

According to him,  the publication has undermined the commitment of the state government in the health sector reform.

He further said that the online publication has condemned the Memorandum of Understanding(MoU)  signed between Bauchi state Government and ATBUTH on rural posting.

 

“A patient was brought into the General Hospital from a private clinic  with labour.

She was exhausted that she have maternal energy you push for normal delivery.

The patient also present  eclampsia ,a condition that  could result to bleeding.

“However, a team  of doctors  from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital decided to deliver her using force help; this was conducted a  baby was delivered alive but with minor  bruises.

“Surgery was also conducted by same doctors to ascertain findings behind the persisted bleeding which was negative. The patient was referred to Federal Mesical Center Azare for onward Medical attention.

 

“The Medical officer assaulted did not fully participate in the management of the patient,” he said.

According  to Dr Sambo, when they  were  contacted on the incidence, they went to Misau  to see things and to investigate. They met community lraders of the area  who condemned the incidence.

 

The NMA chairman  encourage  the general public  to be patient with healthcare and  not to take laws in their hands.

 

For a better society

 

Continue Reading
Peter 7280 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Osun guber poll: Oyetola, Adeleke sign peace accord, Lasun,…

2023: North jittery over voters’ apathy in Katsina, other…

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Your claims are totally false, Ganduje…

IGP bans use of SPY police license plate numbers

1 of 1,032