NLC honours Uncle Sam on 88th birthday

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Niger Labour Congress (NLC) has joined friends, family, associates, and admirers across the world in congratulating elder statesman and patriot, Sam Amuka-Pemu (Uncle Sam) on his 88th birthday.

In a statement signed by its president, Joe Ajaero, the congress described Uncle Sam as a man with indomitable spirit and Midas touch, noting that the celebrant bestrides the newspaper publishing industry like a colossus just as he has re-defined journalism practice.

According to the statement, “Starting out as a young reporter pounding the streets of Lagos, Sam Amuka-Pemu worked his way up the ladder writing features and columns (one of which was Sad Sam) before getting involved in media management.

“He co-founded “The Punch” before founding the Vanguard, the most consistent newspaper on the street to date.

“Sam Amuka-Pemu, a thorough-bred professional, has mentored generations of journalists as well as provided job and training opportunities to not a few including some trade unionists who proved their mettle in the trade union movement, especially at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the global labour federations.

“Amongst them were Comrade Owei Lakemfa, former Acting General Secretary of NLC and General Secretary, Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU);

Comrade Joe Ajaero, current President, NLC, and Titular/Executive Board member of Public Services International (PSI) represents workers in over 150 countries of the world. Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu also contributed to the growth of the economy as well as stabilised the polity.

“It is difficult to find one more faithful or committed to the journalism profession or practice than Sam Amuka-Pemu. Today, he is not only a leading player in the industry, the history of journalism in Nigeria cannot be complete without him.

“In spite of the Olympian height he has reached, Sam Amuka-Pemu leads a simple life laced with humour and witty stories, easily accessible to both young and old, preferring to be addressed simply as Uncle Sam.

“As glasses are clinked in honour of this elephant, we wish him more years ahead with good health, more wisdom and humour.

“We also call upon various institutions, organisations, and governments to honour this great Nigerian while he is still alive. The least they could be to name streets, buildings, institutions (as the case may be) after him”.