NIMASA renews Stevedoring rates

.We’ll continue to make the best of the pandemic condition – Jamoh

In furtherance of its efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has renewed the revised Offshore Cargo Handling and Operations Stevedoring rates contained in the Second Schedule of the NIMASA Stevedoring Regulations 2014.

The renewal of the rates, which had been reviewed downward, is for a period of six months.

Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said renewal of the reviewed stevedoring rates was in line with the Agency’s determination to make the best of a bad situation occasioned by the pandemic.

Jamoh stated, “The idea is to make this unpleasant pandemic moment as friendly as possible to both businesses and the economy, in general. We are aware of the adverse effect of COVID-19 on business globally, how it has distorted business plans and skyrocketed costs in various sectors, particularly, the petroleum industry.

“In NIMASA, we have a strategic plan to make the best of the bad situation, which we have continued to implement.”

The reviewed stevedoring rates apply to dry bulk cargo, liquid bulk cargo, onshore stevedoring, and offshore royalty.

The Agency’s regulatory powers under the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Stevedoring Regulations 2014 empowers it to review fees, levies, and charges stipulated in the regulations and issue directives accordingly.