Nigerian Society of Engineers Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI) Annual Dinner held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Chairman.Nigerian Society of Engineers   Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI), Engr Emeka  Ibeh; Assistant General  Secretary  Engr Joan Nweke; Guest Speaker. head Group IT infrastructure  Management  Access Bank Plc , Engr Steve Obiago; Technical Secretary.  Engr Babatunji  Adegoke, during the Annual Dinner   Organized by (NSEVI)  on’ Advancing Engineering Invention and Innovation amidst global Economic Crisis, held in Lagos on 3/12/2022... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .
L-r… Assistant Publicity Secretary  (NSEVI);Engr David Ebere; Member  Engr Obiageli Akposionu; Assistant Technical Secretary  Engr  Aji  Ezekiel Agbu d  Assistant General  Secretary  Engr Joan Nweke.

L-r …Technical Secretary.  Engr Babatunji  Adegoke; Guest  Engr Emmanuel Ukegbu  .presenting a plague to the   Guest Speaker head Group IT infrastructure  Management  Access Bank Plc , Engr Steve Obiago and  Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers   Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI), Engr Emeka  Ibeh.

.L-r Chairman. Nigerian Society of Engineers   Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI), Engr Emeka  Ibeh (middle) Pose with Executive Committee Members of the  Annual Dinner.

L-r… Guest Speaker, head Group IT infrastructure  Management  Access Bank Plc , Engr Steve Obiago; Guest  Engr Emmanuel Ukegbu; Chairman.Nigerian Society of Engineers   Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI), Engr Emeka  Ibehm and his wife Mrs. Ngozi Ibe.

Cross section of the  Inductee taking their Oath, during the Annual Dinner   Organized by (NSEVI)  on’ Advancing Engineering Invention and Innovation amidst global Economic Crisis, held in Lagos on 3/12/2022 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

