Nigerian Society of Engineers Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI) Annual Dinner held in Lagos

L-r… Assistant Publicity Secretary (NSEVI);Engr David Ebere; Member Engr Obiageli Akposionu; Assistant Technical Secretary Engr Aji Ezekiel Agbu d Assistant General Secretary Engr Joan Nweke.

L-r …Technical Secretary. Engr Babatunji Adegoke; Guest Engr Emmanuel Ukegbu .presenting a plague to the Guest Speaker head Group IT infrastructure Management Access Bank Plc , Engr Steve Obiago and Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI), Engr Emeka Ibeh.

.L-r Chairman. Nigerian Society of Engineers Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI), Engr Emeka Ibeh (middle) Pose with Executive Committee Members of the Annual Dinner.

L-r… Guest Speaker, head Group IT infrastructure Management Access Bank Plc , Engr Steve Obiago; Guest Engr Emmanuel Ukegbu; Chairman.Nigerian Society of Engineers Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI), Engr Emeka Ibehm and his wife Mrs. Ngozi Ibe.

Cross section of the Inductee taking their Oath, during the Annual Dinner Organized by (NSEVI) on’ Advancing Engineering Invention and Innovation amidst global Economic Crisis, held in Lagos on 3/12/2022 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

