Nigerian businessman, transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu Son Chidi, Nkechi Ohakawa held Traditional, Engagement Ceremony in Lagos

L-r… Mr Chidi Anyaegbu jr; his wife former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa; poses with the parents of the Groom Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu, his wife Mrs Ngozi.
L-r… Father of the Bride Mr. Donatus Ohakawa; The Groom, Mr Chidi Anyaegbu; his wife Former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa, Mother of the Bride Mrs Ohakawa; Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Mrs. Adobi Nwapa; Mother of the Groom Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu.
L-r… Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Congo.Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe; Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited High Chief Michael Onuoha and Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu.
L-r… President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, with Father of the Groom Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu.
L-r… Chief Mike Umeh,Dr Chidi Anyaegbu; Ada Kio ; Dr Anene Nwachukwu ; Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika and her husband Emmanuel.
L-r … Mrs Dayo Igbeta and Mrs Toro Aiyenoro.
L-r … Mrs. Sally Mbanefo ; Dr (Mrs) Helen Ekwueme ;Mother of the Groom Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu and Mrs Nikky Ugochukwu.
L-r… Former President Association of Anambara State Development Union (AASDU) Barrister Vincent Osakwe, CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu and Dame Felicia Okoli.
L-r… Mrs Josephine Umeh; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited Mrs. Alice Onyema and Mother of the groom Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu.
L-r… Chief Augustine Anozie his wife Barrister (Mrs) Anozie .
