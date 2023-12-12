Nigerian businessman, transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu Son Chidi, Nkechi Ohakawa held Traditional, Engagement Ceremony in Lagos

L-r… Mr Chidi Anyaegbu jr; his wife former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa; poses with the parents of the Groom Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu, his wife Mrs Ngozi.

L-r… Father of the Bride Mr. Donatus Ohakawa; The Groom, Mr Chidi Anyaegbu; his wife Former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa, Mother of the Bride Mrs Ohakawa; Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Mrs. Adobi Nwapa; Mother of the Groom Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu.

L-r… Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Congo. Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe; Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited High Chief Michael Onuoha and Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu.

L-r… President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, with Father of the Groom Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu.

L-r… Chief Mike Umeh,Dr Chidi Anyaegbu; Ada Kio ; Dr Anene Nwachukwu ; Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika and her husband Emmanuel.

L-r … Mrs Dayo Igbeta and Mrs Toro Aiyenoro.

L-r … Mrs. Sally Mbanefo ; Dr (Mrs) Helen Ekwueme ;Mother of the Groom Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu and Mrs Nikky Ugochukwu.

L-r… Former President Association of Anambara State Development Union (AASDU) Barrister Vincent Osakwe, CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu and Dame Felicia Okoli.

L-r… Mrs Josephine Umeh; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited Mrs. Alice Onyema and Mother of the groom Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu.

L-r… Chief Augustine Anozie his wife Barrister (Mrs) Anozie .

L-r… Mrs Emily Emmanuel; Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma and Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… Mrs Ngozi Ezeamama; Mother of the groom Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu; Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu and Mother of the Bride Mrs Ohakawa.

Cross section of friends of the couple.

Mr Chidi Anyaegbu; his wife former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa, cutting the cake during their traditional Marriage at Union Stables, Bode Thomas Surulere in Lagos on 9/12/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng