Nigerian businessman, transport mogul Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu Son Chidi, Nkechi Ohakawa held Traditional, Engagement Ceremony in Lagos

L-r ... The Groom, Mr Chidi Anyaegbu; with his wife Former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa, during their traditional Marriage in  Lagos on 9/12/2023...  PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… Mr Chidi Anyaegbu jr; his wife former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa; poses with the parents of the Groom Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr  Chidi Anyaegbu, his wife  Mrs Ngozi.

L-r… Father of the Bride Mr. Donatus Ohakawa; The Groom, Mr Chidi Anyaegbu;  his wife Former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa,  Mother of the Bride Mrs Ohakawa; Executive Director, Zenith Bank Plc,  Mrs. Adobi  Nwapa; Mother of the Groom Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu.

L-r… Former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Congo. Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe; Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited   High Chief Michael Onuoha and  Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr  Chidi Anyaegbu.

L-r… President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene, with Father of the Groom  Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr  Chidi Anyaegbu.

L-r… Chief Mike Umeh,Dr Chidi Anyaegbu;  Ada Kio ; Dr Anene Nwachukwu ;  Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika and  her husband Emmanuel.

L-r … Mrs  Dayo Igbeta  and  Mrs Toro Aiyenoro.

L-r … Mrs. Sally Mbanefo ; Dr (Mrs) Helen Ekwueme ;Mother of the Groom Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu and  Mrs Nikky Ugochukwu.

L-r…  Former President Association of Anambara State Development Union (AASDU)  Barrister Vincent Osakwe, CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu and  Dame  Felicia Okoli.

L-r… Mrs Josephine Umeh; Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited  Mrs. Alice Onyema and  Mother of the groom Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu.

L-r…  Chief Augustine Anozie his wife Barrister (Mrs) Anozie .

L-r… Mrs Emily Emmanuel; Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma  and Mrs.  Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… Mrs Ngozi Ezeamama; Mother of the groom Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu; Mrs.  Nkiru Anumudu and  Mother of the Bride  Mrs Ohakawa.

Cross section of friends of the couple.

Mr Chidi  Anyaegbu;  his wife former Miss Nkechi Ohakawa, cutting the cake during their traditional Marriage at Union Stables, Bode Thomas Surulere in  Lagos on 9/12/2023 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

