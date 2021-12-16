Nigerian Breweries Plc appoints Ighodalo, Anammah as Non-Executive Directors

The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has announced the appointments of Asue Ighodalo and Juliet Anammah as new Non-Executive Directors.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), signed by the Company Secretary/ Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, the company stated that the appointments of the duo take effect from January 1, 2022.

“Nigerian Breweries Plc (“the Company”) hereby informs the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the following appointments to the company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) effective 1st of January 2022”, reads the statement.

Ighodalo who brings over 35 years of experience as a practicing lawyer, comes to the board as a Non-Executive Director, while Anammah, with 30 years of experience covering a wide range of sectors including Consumer Goods, Marketing sits on the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Ighodalo; a recognized leading figure in Corporate Nigeria currently sits on the boards of several reputable organizations, including the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, as Chairman, and Sterling Bank Plc, as Chairman. At the same time, Anammah, currently the Chief Sustainability Officer of Jumia, serves on the boards of several local and international organizations, including Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc and Imperial Logistics, South Africa.

According to the statement, the board is glad to welcome Mr. Ighodalo and Mrs. Anammah to the team and look forward to the wealth of experience, exposure, and knowledge both will be adding to the Board and the Company.

Following from the above appointments, the Company’s Board effective the 1st of January 2022 shall be composed as follows:

Chief K.B. Jamodu, CFR – Chairman ; H. Essaadi (Dutch) – Managing Director/Chief Executive; J. Anammah (Mrs); A.O. Aroyewun (Mrs); S. Hiemstra (Dutch); A. Ighodalo; R. Kleinjan (Dutch); N.O. Nwuneli (Mrs), MFR; I.M. Omoigui Okauru (Mrs), MFR; R. Pirmez (Belgian); S.L.M. Siemer (Dutch).

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,” the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (such as Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from 9 breweries and two malting plants which are distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries is also a recipient of several awards and recognition in other areas of its operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.