Nigeria Marine CoastGuard Volunteer Service, course 1 batch A passing out parade held in Lagos

Cross Section of course 1 batch A passing out parade.
Swimming presentation by CoastGuard Rescue Swimmers.
Cross section of the course 1 batch A at the passing out parade.
Sitting from 4th left, Chief of, Nigeria Marine CoastGuard Volunteer Service (NMCGVS) Captain Isaac Adamolekun; retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). David Omojola; Pastor Joseph Olusegun; Ajayi Timothy, and others during the (NMCGVS) course 1 batch A passing out parade held in Lagos on 19/2/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
For a better society
—————————————————————–
Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.
Comments are closed.