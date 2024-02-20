Nigeria Marine CoastGuard Volunteer Service, course 1 batch A passing out parade held in Lagos

Cross Section of course 1 batch A passing out parade.

Swimming presentation by CoastGuard Rescue Swimmers.

Cross section of the course 1 batch A at the passing out parade.

Sitting from 4th left, Chief of, Nigeria Marine CoastGuard Volunteer Service (NMCGVS) Captain Isaac Adamolekun; retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). David Omojola; Pastor Joseph Olusegun; Ajayi Timothy, and others during the (NMCGVS) course 1 batch A passing out parade held in Lagos on 19/2/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

