Nigeria has 70% prevalence of children in learning poverty -Expert 

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Nigeria has one of the highest burdens of learning poverty globally as about 70% of children at the age of 10 lack basic foundational skills in the country, varsity don,Dr. Binta Dalhatu Dan-Ali, had said.

The Dean, Faculty of Law, Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua University Katsina, made the assertion recently at a forum organized by the Katsina State chapter of High Level Women Advocates (HILWA) for stakeholders in Katsina’s education sector.

“In sub – Saharan Africa, 87% of children are in learning poverty as they do not have basic literacy at the age of 10. In Nigeria, the record is terrifyingly disturbing with results being one of the lowest globally,” she revealed.

Dr. Dan-Ali, in a paper titled, “Children’s Right to Education: An Appraisal of the Legal Framework in Nigeria,” said the way children developments are treated reflects the development of a particular country.

“Securing the future of a child for sustainable development means taking serious legal action against child abuse related cases and entrenchment of right to education,” she stressed.

Education, she said, is important in gaining a meaningful job or a good business besides reducing poverty level in the society.

Dr. Dan-Ali however warned that the implementation of children’s right to education in Nigeria would remained a mirage until the inadequacy of the educational law in the country is addressed.

According to her, “no development strategy is better than one that involves promoting children’s right to education. It is a social development policy that works and on a long term that yields an exceptionally high returns.

She emphasized that though basic education remained free as a policy by government , the hidden cost of education in form of levies, fines, other charges like handwork, craft, books, school uniforms, PTA levy, security levy, examination fees among others were still a burden on parents.

The dean recommended that government, non -governmental organizations and individuals should promote scholarship scheme to deserving indigent children from poor families or the less privileged ones to attain a qualitative education up to the higher institutions of learning.

Dignitaries at the event included the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon. Tasiu Maigari; the Chairperson, Katsina HILWA, Hon. Mariya Abdullahi; Education Specialist, UNICEF Field Office Kano, Muntaka Mukhtar, and former Permanent Secretary, Katsina State Ministry of Education, Halima Lawal Othman.

—END—