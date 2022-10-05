Nigeria Govt In N30bn Suit Against Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Over Adverts

The Nigerian government has logged a suit against Meta Platforms Incorporated and its agent, AT3 Resources Limited at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

Meta is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms.

The action which was filed by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), seeks a declaration that all advertisements directed at the Nigerian market published in all Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without being vetted and approved by the agency are unlawful.

ARCON in a statement on Tuesday said such practice of exposing advertisements on Nigerian audience without the council’s approval is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria.

ARCON stated that Meta Platforms Incorporated’s continued exposure of unvetted adverts had also led to loss of revenue to the Federal Government.

The council is therefore seeking N30bn in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws and for loss of revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms.

“ARCON reiterates that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on the Nigeria’s advertising space,” part of the statement reads.

ARCON, said it is not regulating the online media space, rather, its focus is on advertising and marketing communications on the online platforms in line with its establishment Act.