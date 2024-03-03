Nigeria government optimistic of positive changes, innovation in energy sector says SGF

The Federal Government has said that the 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024) would serve as catalyst for positive change, innovation and resilience in view of industry challenges.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume stated this during the closing ceremony of the 7th edition of the NIES 2024, on Friday in Abuja.

The summit which held from Feb. 26 to March 1, with the theme “Navigating the New Energy World Order: Security, Transition, and Finance,” underscored the complexities, challenges and solutions in the dynamic landscape of the global energy sector.

The exchange of ideas and the spirited discussions by industry leaders, policymakers, and experts who have shared their insights, experiences, and expertise undoubtedly charted a course for the future of energy in Nigeria.

Akume said the summit provided a platform for stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions on innovations, policies, advancements, and the overall trajectory of the energy sector in Nigeria.

He tasked oil and gas stakeholders to collaboratively address the critical issues that lie at the intersection of energy security, transition and financial sustainability.

“The knowledge shared and relationships fostered during this summit will undoubtedly serve as catalysts for the transformative changes that lie ahead.

“I am confident that the collaborative efforts initiated here will yield tangible results in the days and years to come.

“Let us remain committed to the ideals of energy security, transition to sustainable practices, and the financial viability of our energy sector.

“This summit, will indeed, serve as catalyst for positive change, innovation, and resilience in the face of the challenges that lie ahead,* he said.

Earlier, Amb. Nicholas Ella, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, stated that the summit had been an incredible journey of knowledge sharing, collaboration and foresight.

The summit, according to Ella, transcended borders, hosting international delegates from over 50 countries, who have actively engaged in shaping the discourse of the dynamic Energy World Order.

Ella said the online streaming of the event had exceeded expectations and brought in about 700,000 participants from across the globe.

He said the depth and diversity of perspectives scheduling the Summit would increase our understanding of the Nigerian Energy Sector.

The Permanent Secretary promised to crystallise the outcome of the Summit in a comprehensive report that will be shared between the delegates and Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The document (report) will be transmitted to the SGF for onwards conveyance to the highest level of authority, encapsulating the collective wisdom and insight gained from the Summit,” he said