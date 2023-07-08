Nigeria elected president of Africa’s insurance supervisory authorities

As Nigeria continues to maintain her frontline position in matters relating to the African continent, the nation’s Commissioner for Insurance, Nigeria Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas has been elected the President of the Organization of African Insurance Supervisory Authorities (OAISA).

Mr. Thomas’ election alongside his vice-president Mr. Issouf Traore of Cote D’ Ivoire was ratified at the recently concluded general assembly of the body at Tunis, Tunisia .

The OAISA is an intergovernmental organization eligible for the rights and privileges granted by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. It’s an organization saddled with the objects of promoting cooperation among African Insurance Supervisory Authorities to share experience in the effective supervision of the insurance industry in Africa for the development of Insurance Markets for the benefits and the protection of policyholders; contributing to capacity building and financial stability of the African Continent.

The newly elected officials of the Organization shall serve the continent for a period of two (2) years in the first instance, renewable once.

It’s imperative to note that Mr. Thomas was the pioneer chairman of the West Africa Insurance Supervisors Association, WAISA.

