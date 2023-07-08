Champion Newspapers Limited
Innoson reverses scholarship awarded to Mmesoma

Innoson Vehicles has reversed the scholarship awarded to Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme after the Anambra State committee of inquiry revealed that she faked her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.
The panel released its findings on Friday, stating that Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated her scores.
In a statement issued on Saturday, Cornel Osigwe, head of corporate communications, Innoson, said the company made the “difficult decision” to withdraw the scholarship “in response to the confirmed findings”.

 

 

