Nigeria at 63: A nation of dashed hopes missed opportunities

That Nigeria is marking her 63rd independence anniversary low key today, on account of pervasive hardship and rampant insecurity in the land is enough testament that all is not well with the most populous black nation in the world with over 200 million people.

Unfortunately, too, evidence abounds that most citizens can no longer afford the basic necessities of life including food items with a 50 kilograms bag of rice costing over N45,000, an amount that is far above the current N30,000 national minimum wage monthly and speaks volumes of the colossal failure of the nation’s expensive governance model and public office holders since October 1, 1960, when she obtained independence from Britain.

Therefore, we believe that the time has come for a comprehensive review of the nation’s system of government to reduce the cost of governance by at least a 60percent and savings to be channeled to funding public sector capital projects and infrastructures that will positively impact the social and economic well being of the people as well as alleviate the current suffering in the land.

Regrettably, however, the gloomy social and economic indicators remain a matter of concern for all with August 2023, headline inflation rate hitting 25.80% from the July 2023 rate of 24.08%; bribery and corruption; one dollar exchanging for over N1000; total foreign debt for the period ending March 31st, 2023, rising to N49.85 trillion ($108.30 billion); the incessant collapse of the national grid and peak electricity generation put at paltry 4,182 megawatts, MW; breakdown of all four refineries; deplorable condition of most highways, worsening security challenges, over 133 million Nigerians multidimensionally poor, high unemployment rate amongst other woes, in our view, have made an urgent review of the presidential system of government by the National and State Assemblies inevitable.

In other words, it is clear to one and all that the current and future survival of the nation depends largely on how swift and proactive the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu initiates socio-economic and political reforms that will not only stand the test of time but ensure that both human and natural resources are maximally utilized for the benefit of the majority of the citizenry.

In fact, it should no longer be business as usual order that prevailed in the public sector before now, such that a greater percentage of the federal, state, and local governments’ annual allocations went into the payment of workers’ salaries and allowances for both elected and appointed public office holders, servicing of domestic and foreign debts, payment of pensions to pensioners with pittance left for the provision of basic amenities of life such as potable water, electricity, affordable houses, healthcare, education and food.

We strongly believe that the days of lamentation and blame game by successive administrations in our six decades of independence are over and challenge the Tinubu administration given the precarious financial situation of the federal government, to take the bull by the horns, think outside the box and give priority attention to few sectors in his Renewed Hope Agenda, preferably security, energy, food security, education, health, electoral reforms and economy if he sincerely wants to make any lasting positive impact in the lives of the people in the next four years.

In our view, solutions to most developmental challenges have been proffered long ago by experts and past constitutional conferences as contained in the over 600 recommendations of the 2014 National Conference Report which the immediate past government of Muhammadu Buhari dumped in the shelves out of selfish and parochial interests even though notable elder statesmen like Afenifere leader, Chief AyoAdebanjo and Ijaw leader, Chief E.K. Clark stridently advocated implementation of some critical sections of the report in the past eight years rule of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

We note with concern that one of the reasons Buhari dumped the report in the archives was that former President Goodluck Jonathan and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP convened the conference that cost taxpayers over N10 billion and drew 494 eminent Nigerians from all walks of life to prepare.

The point we are making here is that even though the APC as a political party had questioned the cost, timing, participants and motives behind the conference, the incumbent president can’t shy away from the fact or make excuses that workable solutions already exist in the report to tackling most of the existential challenges confronting Nigeria and should therefore summon the political will to implement these all-important recommendations of wise men in the national interest.

For instance, despite Buhari’s nepotism and refusal to heed heated agitations for a decentralised policing system that is the norm in all countries practicing true federalism worldwide to tackle the increasing menace of banditry, violent crimes, kidnapping, arson and terrorism in Nigeria, the conference came up with several far-reaching steps that should be taken to improve the security of lives and property of Nigerians including a two-tier police system.

But considering that the protection of the lives and property of citizens remains the primary responsibility of any government, the president, as a strong advocate of true federalism as a member of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO while in the trenches for the restoration of democracy before 1999, we charge him to urgently initiate an executive bill for decentralization of the Nigeria Police Force and the creation of State Police to save the citizens from endless attacks and killing by non-state actors among them Boko Haram, Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, Fulani herdsmen, bandits, ECN and kidnappers.

Sadly, according to a security report done by Nigeria Mourn, a violent incident tracking organisation, no fewer than 1100 Nigerian civilians, and 79 security operatives were killed in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 and further revealed that over 658 abductions were recorded across the country within the period under review. It is our opinion therefore that notwithstanding the misgivings being expressed by opponents of State Police, it offers one sure way of eradicating the indiscriminate shedding of blood of law-abiding citizens by non-state actors.

Similarly, considering the resurgence of the military take over of government in West and Central Africa as well as the current suffering of the masses across Nigeria, public office holders especially Mr. President and Governors should on the occasion of this year’s independence anniversary recommit themselves to fulfilling their campaign promises and go beyond sharing of palliatives to hungry citizens in order to make life worth living for them and guarantee democratic dispensation. It is a shame that a nation that prides itself as the giant of Africa cannot meet any of the essential needs of citizens including petroleum products, electricity, food and water. Time is of the essence.

