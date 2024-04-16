Nigeria appeals for restraint following recent escalation between Iran, Israel 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria joins other members of the International Community to call on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint, as diplomatic efforts are ongoing to ease tension and avoid a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mrs Francisca Omayuli made the appeal the two countries in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja

She said that in this critical period, it behooves the two countries to reflect on the universal commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts, for the advancement of global peace and security.