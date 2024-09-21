Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy 10th Anniversary , investiture held in Lagos

L-r … Wife of the new President Academy of Pharmacy, Mrs. Margret Baale; with immediate past President, Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy. Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi; decorating New President Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy. Pharm (Prof) Lere Baale.

L-r… Pharm (Mazi) Sam Ohuabunwa; Pharm (Alhaji) Ahmed Yakasai; Pharm Mohammed Yaro Budah; all Foundation Fellow.

L-r …Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi; presenting Certificate to Pharmacist Prof Rahamon Jimoh Bioku.

L-r… Pharm Lekan Asuni ;Pharm Ahmed Yakasi; Pharm Prof Udoma Mendie and Pharm (Sir) Ifeanyi Atuenyi.

L-r … Pharm Gbenga Olubowale ; Pharm Anthoy Oyawole; his wife Dr (Mrs.) Modupe Oyawole ; Pharm Prof Cecilia Igwilo and Pharm (Prof) Prof Udoma Mendie.

L-r… Pharm Olubukunola Adewunmi ; Dr Obi Adigwe; Prof Martins Emeje and Pharm Ernest Okafor. All New inducted Fellow Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy.

L-r …Pharmacist Prof Rahamon Jimoh Bioku, chatting with past president Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Pharm Ahmed Yakasi.

L-R … Pharm (Prof) Mbang Femi- Oyewo; Pharm (Hon) Jimi Agbaje and Pharm Mrs Bukky George (inducted Fellow).

L-r…Pharm Prof Cecilia Igwilo; Pharm Ade Popoola; Pharm Anthoy Oyawole; Pharm (Prof) Lere Baale and Pharm (Prof) Prof Udoma Mendie.

L-r …Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi; presenting certificate to Pharmacist Dr (Mrs.) Modupe Oyawole.

L-r… Pharm Prof Isaac Olusola Aremu; Pharm Prof Chinwe Ukwe; Pharm Dr Ishola Adeyinka ; Pharm Prof Martins Emeje. All New inducted Fellow Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy.

New President Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy. Pharm (Prof) Lere Baale;(middle) in a group picture with their members during the 10th Anniversary & investiture of Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy theme ‘Healthcare Transformation and National Development ‘ held at the University of Lagos on 19/9/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

