NGX, IFC partner to build capacity on green bonds issuance

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in collaboration with International Finance Corporation (IFC) hosted training for issuers and market operators on the issuance of sustainable financial instruments on 10th and 11th March 2022.

The training themed ‘Deep Dive in Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds Issuance’, was sponsored by the Kingdom of Netherlands and HSBC, delivered by Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI), and is the second in a series of engagements aimed further socializing sustainable financial products, particularly green bonds in Nigeria.

Through the training, NGX and IFC shared best practices in sustainable finance issuance, and educated potential issuers on the unique characteristics of green social and sustainable bonds, the specific advantages of each instrument, as well as the detailed step-by-step process for issuing these instruments.

With a specific focus on green bonds, participants at the training have presented an overview of the actors involved in the green bond issuance process, their roles, and responsibilities.

The training attendees equally had the opportunity to better understand different green bond labeling schemes, including CBI standards, as well as other important instruments and tools contributing to CBI certification processes such as CBI’s taxonomy and other classification systems.

Speaking at the training, Chief Executive Officer, NGX, said, Mr. Temi Popoola said, “The Exchange is committed to fostering the growth of sustainable financial products that integrate the financial risks and opportunities associated with climate change and other environmental challenges.

“In recognition of the climate finance needs particularly in Nigeria and the urgent action required to combat climate change as enshrined in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, the Nigerian Exchange Limited, in 2016, championed efforts along with government and industry stakeholders that culminated in the issuance of the maiden N10.69billion (c. $25.8 million) 13.48per cent 5-year green bond in 2017.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Nigerian Exchange globally recognised institutions such as IFC and CBI to share valuable experiences and best practices on green finance, and promote the development of sustainable finance market across our ecosystem,” he said.

Also speaking, Global Head, Investor Relations, IFC, Ms. Denise Odaro, said “Green bonds are an integral part of advancing sustainability as they facilitate sustainable investments and innovative financing. IFC, as a partner in developing the issuing of green bonds, played a critical role when it launched a Green Bond Program in 2010 to help catalyze the market and unlock investment for private sector projects that support renewable energy and energy efficiency.

“Since then, IFC has issued globally 178 green bonds in over 20 currencies for over US$10.5 billion. We continue to support our partners, such as the Nigerian Exchange, to provide the right knowledge, tools, and contribute to creating enabling conditions for green, social and sustainability issuances,” he said.

This training is a continuation of the collaboration between NGX and IFC on the promotion of sustainable finance across the Nigerian capital market under IFC’s REGIO Technical Assistance Program for Africa and builds on a similar training hosted in December 2021.