New house winner emerges in Glo Festival of Joy promo draw  in Lagos

Another landlord on Thursday emerged in a draw held to determine the winner of an exquisite three-bedroom house in the Glo Festival of Joy promo.

The event which was held at the Gloworld outlet on Adeola Odeku Street,

Victoria Island, Lagos, was witnessed by the media and several customers who enthusiastically participated in the draw.

The winner whose number was drawn will receive the keys to the house at

a ceremony billed for Friday, January 13, 2023.

Globacom encouraged customers who desire to be part of the promo to dial *611# and keep recharging (voice and data during the promo period) to be eligible to win the prizes on offer.

Several winners who had earlier won prizes had received keys to their apartments in several cities, including Ibadan, Benin, Lagos, Enugu, Abuja and Port Harcourt.