Nestlé Professional celebrates International Chefs Day 2022……Inspires students on healthier lifestyles

Nestlé Professional has celebrated International Chefs Day 2022 at the new Lagos State Culinary Academy, Ikeja, with students from public and private secondary schools across Lagos.

The event included training on the importance of healthy eating and lifestyles in line with this year’s International Chef’s Day theme: “GROWING A HEALTHY FUTURE’’.

The Business Manager, Nestlé Professional, Funmi Osineye, said: “The well-being of their children is the fundamental goal for parents and caregivers. It is also an indicator of societal development.

“We are, therefore, committed to working with stakeholders to enhance the well-being of generations to come through nutrition education as well as continuous provision of high-quality nutritious food and beverages. Today’s event is a platform for continuous engagement to encourage children to be creative with food”.

She acknowledged the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria for consistently partnering with Nestlé to achieve the company’s global objective of helping 50 million children live healthier lives by 2030.

She added: “We want to thank the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria for partnering with us through the years. We are also grateful to the administrators of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board for their collaboration to celebrate Chef’s Day 2022. We are delighted to witness the sincere interest in skilling up young people in Lagos State for gainful employment in the hospitality sector”

According to the National President, Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria, Paul Okon, “It has been a great pleasure engaging, educating, and enlightening children on healthy eating as we believe this is the foundation for a healthy future.

“We sincerely appreciate the role Nestlé Professional has played over the years, promoting Nigeria’s Food Tourism, supporting capacity development of Chefs, and empowering the next generation of Chefs”.

In her comments, the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Moronke Azeez, said: “We are delighted to be working with Nestlé on this laudable initiative which has been very impactful and a great learning exercise for the children.

“The event is fully aligned with the objective for the recent establishment of the Lagos Culinary Academy aimed at producing professionals for the hospitality and food service industry while equipping students for entrepreneurship and self-employment”.

The event was commemorated via a fun-filled educative workshop and practical sessions coordinated by the chefs with a hands-on approach for the children, creating recipes out of fresh food items including vegetables, fruits and preparing healthy dishes during the cooking sessions.

The beneficiaries of the training came from Public and Private Secondary schools in Lagos, and the Lagos State Technical College.

Other participants included Chefs from the Lagos State Chapter of the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria.

Speaking on her experience, an SS2 student of Ilupeju Senior Grammar School, Hope Shulamite, said, “I am happy that I was chosen to this event. I particularly enjoyed creating the recipes and cooking with the chefs and members of my group. I will definitely try out the recipe again at home and in school with my friends during our home economics practical. On behalf of all the students here today, I want to thank the organizers for giving us this wonderful learning opportunity”.

Nestlé and the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria have been partners since 2014, making value adding contributions in the food service industry, and helping to bring nutrition, health, and wellness education to present and future chefs.

