Nestlé partners Wavecrest College to equip young chefs, hospitality professionals

COMFORT EKELEME

Nestlé Professional Nigeria is collaborating with Wavecrest College of Hospitality in Lagos to help nurture upcoming chefs and hospitality professionals.

The collaboration will offer the students of Wavecrest College of Hospitality the opportunity to learn from experts at the leading nutrition, health and wellness company in the world.

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Victoria Uwadoka said while speaking on the collaboration said, “It is evident that young chefs and hospitality professionals on the future of the food and hospitality industry in Nigeria.

“We are therefore excited about this collaboration with Wavecrest to further expose them to the extensive career possibilities in the hospitality industry. Students at Wavecrest will be able to learn and apply Nestlé’s expertise in Nutrition, Health, and Wellness – developed over more than 150 years – to help individuals and families live happier healthier lives.

“This collaboration creates an opportunity for Nestlé Professionals to offer food solutions and practical knowledge that will help the students appreciates what is possible with food and nutrition. We will also provide the opportunity to expose them to our world-class facilities. We are confident that the experience will form a strong foundation for the future careers of these young students,” She said.

Also speaking, the provost of Wavecrest School of Hospitality, Ms. Rosana Forsuelo said “I am very optimistic in forging this collaboration with Nestlé Professional, a division of Nestlé, a global industry in food and beverage dedicated to enhancing quality life and healthier future. With its 40 years of experience, Wavecrest has been at the forefront of promoting training & education in culinary and hospitality.

“With the current needs of our country, we must work together to empower the girl-child to gain access to education, employment, and economic independence. This is therefore a critical focus area for us at Wavecrest.

“With Nestlé Professional sharing their expertise, world-class facilities, and extensive resources, we will be able to enhance the quality of our training to “global standards”, develop best practices, and provide relevant skills, to the future workforce of Nigeria,” she said.