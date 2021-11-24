Nestle Nigeria launches NESCAFE Original 25g

CHINYERE IKEANYI

Nestlé Nigeria PLC has launched NESCAFE Original 25g into the Nigerian market

Speaking at the launch of the product in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini said NESCAFE Original 25g was formulated to provide the thrill to “Start Strong, Finish Strong” for all those who know to start their day with the coffee experience.

Elhusseini said: “At Nestlé, we constantly explore and aim to push the boundaries of what is possible with foods, beverages, and nutritional health solutions to enhance the quality of life and contribute to a healthier future for everyone.

“We are excited to present NESCAFE Original 25g to all coffee lovers in Nigeria. We believe that the science of the recipe is excellent and the size delivers the perfect cup that Nigerians love”, he added.

According to him, NESCAFE is a flagship brand of the largest food and Beverage Company in the world – Nestlé, adding that the innovation also helped farmers reduce labour and post-harvest crop waste. “It is refreshing to note that helping farmers is something that Nestlé is still passionate about today. In Nigeria, Nestlé offers great instant coffee options to deliver that rich and bold, flavour to consumers.

“Over the years, the NESCAFE Original 3 in 1 has delighted consumers with its rich creamy taste mixed with the irresistible coffee aroma. Now the brand is offering a new size – the NESCAFE Original 25g for the perfect cup of coffee.”, the MD/CEO further said.

Also speaking at the launch, the Category Manager for NESCAFE in Nigeria, Mr. Gbenga Alabi said, “Nigerians have loved the rich creamy taste mixed with the rich coffee aroma of NESCAFE for many years. We are therefore excited to offer NESCAFE Original 25g which helps constitute a perfect cup at an affordable price, within the context of the current economic challenges.”

“We believe that Nigerians will continue to enjoy their NESCAFE the way they love it, and we are proud to be a part of this experience.”

Coffee contains a number of beneficial nutrients, including riboflavin (vitamin B2), niacin (vitamin B-3), magnesium, potassium, and various phenolic compounds, or antioxidants.

Experts say that these and other ingredients in coffee can benefit the human body in various ways.

One serving of NESCAFE Original 25g offers up to 112 (Kcal) of Energy to start strong and finish strong every day.

For a better society