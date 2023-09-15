Nenis Auto Care & Royal Academy of Engineering, held Data Analysis workshop for Engineering Professionals at LASUSTECH

Facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of West of Scotland ..Dr. Evi VIza (middle) Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited. Engr Osazoduwa Agboneni (right) poses with the LASUSTECH. Staff School.

Facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of West of Scotland Dr. Evi VIza, addressing the students.

Cross Section of the Students at ICT Laboratory, Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited Engr. Osazoduwa Agbonen addresses the Students of Lagos State University of Science and Technology., Staff School and International School.

Facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of the West of Scotland Dr. Evi VIza, with Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited Engr Osazoduwa Agboneni, with the Student Showcasing the gift they received from them.

Facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of West of Scotland Dr. Evi VIza, with Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited Engr Osazoduwa Agboneni, behind, with the Student Showcasing the gift they received from them, during’ Data Analysis workshop for Engineering Professionals Engineering Skills where they are most needed, organized by Nenis Auto Care &Royal Academy of Engineering. held at LASUSTECH in Ikorodu Lagos 13/9/2023…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng