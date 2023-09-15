Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Nenis Auto Care & Royal Academy of Engineering, held Data Analysis workshop for Engineering Professionals at LASUSTECH

Photo Gallery
L-r... Project implication Chairman,  Prof Robinson Ejilah;   B square management consultant. Dr. Omopeju  Afanu; Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited.Engr Osazoduwa  Agboneni; Facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of West of Scotland ..Dr. Evi VIza; CEO, Quard  Squrd, Sandara Obazee; Dean College of Engineering Lagos State University of Science and Technology..,.LASUSTECH ..­. Engr .Dr. Yakub Bankole, during the Data  Analysis workshop for Engineering Professionals, Engineering Skills where they are most needed, organised by   Nenis Auto Care &Royal Academy of Engineering. held at LASUSTECH. In Ikorodu  Lagos 13/9/2023...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of West of Scotland ..Dr. Evi VIza (middle) Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited. Engr Osazoduwa  Agboneni (right) poses with the LASUSTECH. Staff School.

Facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of West of Scotland Dr. Evi VIza, addressing the students.

Cross Section of the Students at ICT Laboratory, Lagos State University of Science and Technology.

Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited Engr. Osazoduwa  Agbonen addresses the Students of Lagos State University of Science and Technology., Staff School and International School.

Facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of the West of Scotland Dr. Evi VIza,  with Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited  Engr Osazoduwa  Agboneni, with the Student Showcasing the gift they received from them.

Facilitator, Quality /Project Management University of West of Scotland  Dr. Evi VIza,  with Project Manager, Nenis Engineering Limited  Engr Osazoduwa  Agboneni, behind, with the Student Showcasing the gift they received from them,  during’ Data  Analysis workshop for Engineering Professionals   Engineering Skills where they are most needed, organized by   Nenis Auto Care &Royal Academy of Engineering. held at LASUSTECH  in Ikorodu  Lagos 13/9/2023…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10010 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 15, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 14, 2023

Anyaoku, Amusu,Osunkeye, Otudeko, ICAN , others at…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 13, 2023

1 of 354