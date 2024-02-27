NECO releases 2023 SSCE external results

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has announced the May/June 2023 External Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, SSCE, saying 74,950 registered for the exam out of which 74,342 sat for the exercise.

Giving a breakdown of candidates’ performance, the Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Wishishi, said 50,066 representing 67.35 percent secured five Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

His words: “The number of candidates that registered for the examination is 74,950 with 39,213 (52.31%) male and 35,737 (47.68%) female.

The number of candidates that sat is 74,342 with 38,867 (52.28%) male and 35,475 (47.71%) female.

The number of candidates that sat for the English Language is 73,124 out of which 55,272, representing 75.59% got Credit and above.

The number of candidates that sat for Mathematics is 73,119, out of which 67,815, representing 92.75% got Credit and above.

The number of Candidates who got five (5) Credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics is 50,066 representing 67.35%.

Also, 62,530 candidates, representing 84.11% got five (5) Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.”

In another development, NECO has unveiled an e-posting software to facilitate the seamless posting of staff to various parts of the country during its scheduled examinations.

The NECO Boss, who unveiled the software shortly after releasing the November/ December 2023 External Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, SSCE, in Minna on Monday, said the e-posting Software is designed to address the myriad of problems associated with the posting of NECO staff for out-of-station assignments.

Wishishi noted that prior to the introduction of the annual staff posting Calendar, the posting exercise was greeted with a lot of complaints arising from lopsidedness, and favoritism which gave rise to serious agitations.

“What we are doing today is taking it a step further by digitalizing the process and making it seamless, thereby addressing some of those concerns associated with the manual process.

“With this new development, every staff will be notified at the beginning of the year about the type and number of assignments they are eligible for, as well as the Place of assignment.

“SMS notification will be sent to all staff after the launching to confirm their 2024 posting status. This will later be broadened to include e-mail messages,” he said.

He maintained that the innovation will no doubt, address all the issues associated with the manual posting, as well as afford the staff enough time to prepare.