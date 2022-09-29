NECO releases 2022 SSCE result, as exercise adjudged credible

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The National Examinations Council, NECO has released the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, internal, results exactly 45 days after the exercise was conducted.

Announcing the results, in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, the Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Wushishi, said the 2022 exercise was adjudged credible by stakeholders.

Wushishi noted that 1,209,703 candidates registered for the examination with 636,327 male, representing 52.60 per cent and 573,376 female, representing 47.39 per cent.

The NECO boss however said only 1,198,412 candidates actually sat for the examination with 630,180 male, representing 52.58 per cent and 568,232 female, representing 47.41 per cent.

He said the number of candidates who made five Credits and above including English Language and Mathematics is 727,864 representing 60.74 per cent.

According to him, when compared to 2021 SSCE, Internal, figures of 878,925 or 71.64 per cent, there is a decrease of 10.9 per cent.

“Number of candidates with Special Needs is 1,031, with the breakdown as follows: 98 with albinism, 177 with autism, 574 with hearing impairment, and 107 visually impaired.

“Number of candidates who made Credit and above in English Language is 889,188 representing 74.89%.

“Number of candidates who made Credit and above in Mathematics is 929,140 representing 78.23%, as shown in Table 2.

“Number of candidates who made five (5) Credits and above including English Language and Mathematics is 727,864 representing 60.74%. When compared to 2021 SSCE (Internal) figures of 878,925 (71.64%) there is a decrease of 10.9%.

“Number of candidates who made five (5) Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics is 1,011,457 representing 84.40%. When compared to 2021 SSCE (Internal) figures of 1,153,716 (94.04% ) there is a decrease of 9.64%.

“Number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2022 is 13,594 representing 0.13% as shown in Tables 4 and 4A. Whereas 20,003 representing 1.63% cases were recorded in 2021,” he said.

Wushishi disclosed that the council has a long-standing tradition for zero tolerance for malpractice and that informed the drop in cases of malpractice in 2022 compared to the figure of 2021.

He announced that four schools were recommended for de-recognition for two years due to their involvement in mass cheating/whole school cases.

“Also, twenty nine (29) Supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, Insult, Aiding and Abetting, during the examinations,” he said.