NEC fallout: Ihedioha resigns from PDP.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON, has suddenly resigned from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), after 26 years of active membership in the party.

Chief Ihedioha, who was a founding member of the party said he was compelled to throw in the towel after the PDP allegedly failed to carry out necessary internal reforms to make the association more relevant to the needs of the people.

A statement signed and released to newsmen on Tuesday by the one-time Imo State Governor, cited the party’s inability to carry out internal reforms to provide credible opposition as reasons behind his action.

Ihedioha used the statement titled, “Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party,” to reflect on his long-standing commitment to the party’s development and transformation and pledged to continue working to deepen the nation’s democracy in his new status.

According to the statement, “Since 1998, I have contributed my quota to the development and transformation of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as one of the founding members. All these years, I have taken pride in the fact that the PDP is a party that will always look inward for internal reforms and provide credible leadership for the people, whether in power or outside power.” Ihedioha expressed disappointment over the party’s recent trivial and the fact that the PDP, has deviated from what he initially believed about the party.

“Regrettably, in recent times, the party has taken on a path that is at variance with my personal beliefs. Despite my attempt to offer counsel, the party is, sadly, no longer able to carry out internal reforms, enforce its own rules or offer credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Ihedioha said the decision to leave the party was very difficult but he stated that the step was compelling for him to take.“

It is in the light of the foregoing, that I am compelled to offer my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party effective immediately. While this decision was difficult to take, I, however, believe that it is the right one.

“Despite this resignation, I will always be available to offer my services towards the deepening of democracy and good governance in Nigeria,” Ihedioha concluded.

Some political observers believe that the exit of Ihedioha few days after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP shows the level of discontent among members who had hoped for thorough internal reforms in the party begining with the gathering.