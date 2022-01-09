NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa loses wife Latest News By Peter On Jan 9, 2022 0 13 Share The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa is bereaved. Zainab, first wife of the retired Brigadier General and ex-Lagos military governor, died on Saturday. A statement by the family announced that she passed on after an undisclosed illness. 66-year-old Zainab was an indigene of Imo State. She is survived by her aged mother, four children – Abubakar, Mohamed, Mariam, Zainab – and 10 grandchildren. The deceased advocated for the advancement of women and the girl-child in her lifetime. The statement added that the family will make funeral arrangements public in due course. For a better society Continue Reading Buba MarwaBuba Marwa loses wifeChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsNDLEA chairman 0 13 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram