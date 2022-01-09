Champion Newspapers Limited
NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa loses wife

By Peter
The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa is bereaved.

Zainab, first wife of the retired Brigadier General and ex-Lagos military governor, died on Saturday.

A statement by the family announced that she passed on after an undisclosed illness.

66-year-old Zainab was an indigene of Imo State.

She is survived by her aged mother, four children – Abubakar, Mohamed, Mariam, Zainab – and 10 grandchildren.

The deceased advocated for the advancement of women and the girl-child in her lifetime.

The statement added that the family will make funeral arrangements public in due course.

 

 

