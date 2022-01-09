NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa loses wife

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa is bereaved.

Zainab, first wife of the retired Brigadier General and ex-Lagos military governor, died on Saturday.

A statement by the family announced that she passed on after an undisclosed illness.

66-year-old Zainab was an indigene of Imo State.

She is survived by her aged mother, four children – Abubakar, Mohamed, Mariam, Zainab – and 10 grandchildren.

The deceased advocated for the advancement of women and the girl-child in her lifetime.

The statement added that the family will make funeral arrangements public in due course.

