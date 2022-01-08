2023: PDP disowns Babangida Aliu denies zoning Presidential ticket to North

OBIORA IFOH , Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it has not zoned its Presidential ticket to a particular part of the country while pointing out that such comment and speculation from certain individuals is completely misleading as it does not in any way represent the position of the Party.

The party’s position is coming a day after a former governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, disclosed that the PDP has agreed to pick its candidate for the 2023 presidential race from one of the zones in the northern region of the country despite its agreement that any candidate can contest the election.

Aliyu said, “In our zoning agreement, we have agreed to re-zone the North as requested by others but we have agreed written openly as a result of what has happened that any candidate from any part of the country can now contest this election.”

However, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, PDP said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP emphatically and unequivocally states that it has not zoned it Presidential ticket to any part of the country.

“The PDP is a political party founded on democratic principles and every action of the Party, including zoning, is based on extensive consultations, discussions and consideration of all the issues as well as the various tendencies and interests across the nation, with the main objective of ensuring that the unity, peaceful co-existence and development of our nation are reinforced and promoted.

“The PDP therefore urges Nigerians, our teeming members and supporters to completely disregard the unfounded zoning claims as being peddled. Our Party also cautions those behind the claims to desist forthwith.

“The PDP thanks Nigerians across board for the overwhelming interest they have in our Party as their sure platform to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from misrule and urges them to remain united and focused as we join forces for the task ahead.”

