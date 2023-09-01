NDDC boss reaffirms commitment to partnerships, commends Tinubu

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to all ongoing partnership talks with local and international entities aimed at accelerating the development of the Niger Delta region.

Dr Ogbuku, who spoke at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him by his reappointment as MD/CEO in the new NDDC Board. He pledged to vindicate this trust by working assiduously to speed up development of the Niger Delta region.

He said: “I am humbled and honoured by the trust and confidence that Mr. President has placed in me by reappointing me as the MD/CEO of the NDDC. I thank him for this rare opportunity to continue to serve the people of the Niger Delta and contribute to the transformation of the region.”

He added: “I also appreciate the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including the governors, legislators, traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society groups, youth organisations, women groups, and the media, since we assumed office on January 4, 2023. I look forward to working with them more closely to achieve our common vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable Niger Delta.”

Dr Ogbuku further stated that the NDDC was committed to all ongoing partnership talks with various local and international entities.

He said: “The NDDC is open to collaboration and partnership with any organisation that shares our vision and mission of developing the Niger Delta. We are currently in talks with various local and international entities to explore areas of synergy and cooperation that will benefit our people and our region. We are confident that these partnerships will yield positive results and impact on the lives of millions of Niger Deltans.”

He assured that the NDDC would continue implementing its mandate of facilitating rapid, balanced, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta. He called upon all Nigerians to support and pray for the success of the NDDC and its new Board.