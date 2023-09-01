Lagos records 2,331 domestic violence cases in a year, says alcohol responsible for 60%

.State records six deaths while 1,598 children emotionally abused

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government on Thursday said a total of 2,331 cases of Domestic and Sexual Based Violence were recorded in the State, noting out of this figure 1,598 children have experienced emotional abuse.

The State Government has also received reports of six victims of Domestic Violence who lost their lives in the last one year.

Also about 60 percent of the alleged perpetrators abuse was said to be taken alcohol and such increased the risk of perpetrating domestic violence.

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence (DSVA), Ms Titilayo Shitta Bey represented by Titilola Vivour Adeniyi gave the report during a media parley in Alausa as part of programmes lined up Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency was established to guarantee and protect the rights of survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence, and ultimately, reduce the menace to the barest minimum in the State.

Since 2015, the DSVRT has commemorated the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, which has traditionally been in the month of September, to coincide with the month the Team was established in 2014.

This has further been institutionalized by virtue of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu giving assent to the Law establishing the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency on the 20th of September, 2021.

According to the Permanent Secretary the theme of this year is SGBV?…NOT IN MY LAGOS was specifically curated based on the compelling need to ensure that residents of Lagos realize that the state has zero tolerance for SGBV.

According to her, “From August, 2022 to July 2023, the Agency has received a total of 5,624 cases via the Virtual Referral and Response Service (VRRS) and Physical report. The Agency now receives an average of 250 clients on a monthly basis.

“For adults- 91% of survivors were female whilst 9% were Male, whilst for children- 45% of survivors were boys whilst 55% were girls.

“From the 1st August 2022 to 31st July 2023, the Agency has handled 5,624 cases which are into two categories, Adults & Children.

“The breakdown of the cases showed 2,331 Domestic Violence, 90 Rape, 72 Sexual Assault, 1 Attempt to commit rape, 2 Sexual Assault by penetration, 123 Threat to Life , 609 (Separation, failure to take responsibility of child(ren), Neglect, Child Abduction, child labour, custody and 384 non-GBV (tenancy disputes, assault simplicita etc),

“Others inclide 143 Child Abuse/Physical Assault, 235 Defilement cases, 3 Defilement/Molestation by Minor to Minor and 33 Sexual Harassment/Molestation cases.

“A total of 1,598 children have experienced emotional abuse (i.e these children have been exposed to Domestic Violence within the home). 40% of these children have been taken through counselling programs to ensure they are able to psychologically deal with the events they have witnessed without it having a permanent and negative impact on them.”

Continuing, she noted, “We have also witnessed an increase in reporting of cases from other States; mostly from the South West and South East regions. In the past 11 Months, a total of 248 cases were reported outside Lagos. Such cases are promptly referred to the relevant agencies in their respective States.

“The Office of the Public Defender as well as the Lagos Public Interest Law Partnership (LPILP) have provided free legal representation to 79 survivors of Domestic Violence; Judicial Separation, Divorce, Maintenance, Custody of children and Settlement.

“All the survivors of Sexual Assault received medical attention from Comprehensive Primary Health Care Centres, General Hospitals and Sexual Assault Referral Centres including Mirabel Centre, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) as well as Idera Centre.

“In the period under review, the Agency has provided services to 7 Persons with Disabilities who were experiencing one form of Gender Based Violence or the other.

“The youngest child that experienced sexual violence was an 18 months old baby, whilst the oldest clients that experienced domestic violence were a 79 year old woman.”

Meanwhile, the Solicitor-General further disclosed that , “The analysis of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) cases received from adults revealed that 69% reported Domestic Violence, 10.7% Reported Sexual Violence 3% Rape, 0.1% Reported Sexual Assault by Penetration, 2% Reported Sexual harassment, 3% Reported Threat to Life, 0.02% reported Attempted Rape, 1% cyber harassment (publication of nudes), 0.06% sexual violence leading to death, 1.02% case of incest, 0.1% sexual trafficking & exploitation.

She added, “10% reported Non SGBV which includes landlord and tenant matters, land grabber issues, cases of assaults involving strangers and neighbours, etc.

“Whilst the analysis of cases received from children revealed that 10% reported defilement, 0.1% reported defilement by minor to minor, 6% reported physical Assault/child abuse, 72% Emotional Abuse reported, 7% reported Sexual Molestation/harassment, 2.6% reported neglect/child abandonment, 0.3% reported child labour and 2% reported for Other Non-GBV incidents respectively.

“Another analysis of the data revealed that there is a link between mental health issues and domestic violence, as 10% of the survivors noted that their abusers are diagnosed of mental health issues.

“The effects of Sexual and Gender Based Violence cannot be overemphasized as 90% of the survivors disclosed that they have experienced low self esteem, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), extreme fear and anxiety, and about 5% suffered from depression and had to seek medical help.

“Some of the men and women that experienced domestic violence disclosed that they lost their means of livelihood as a result of the abuse.

“The agency has secured 21 restraining orders, granted by the courts pursuant to the Protection Against Domestic Violence Law, 2015 against abusive spouses. Furthermore, Lagos State Government through the Directorate of Public Prosecutions secured at least 120 judgments during the period under review.

“The Agency has sadly received reports of 6 victims of Domestic Violence who lost their lives, all of which were escalated to the Police as well as the Chief Coroner of Lagos State with a view to ascertaining the cause of death, the outcome of which would greatly strengthen prosecution of the cases. Prosecution is ongoing in all of the cases.

“Another novel intervention is the provision of support and healing intervention program to educate perpetrators on better ways to manage their emotions. This is most compelling especially when parties are still interested in remaining in the relationship.

“An analysis of the data revealed that 3rd party interference, Lack of communication between couples and infidelity were some of the key contributory factors, attributable for intimate Partner Violence.

“Similarly, about 60% of alleged perpetrators abuse alcohol and such increased the risk of perpetrating domestic violence. About 80% of the alleged perpetrators of domestic violence admitted to witnessing their parents or guardians engage in domestic violence while growing up. 60% survivors disclosed they saw the signs of their abusive partner during courtship, but still proceeded with the wedding ceremony.”