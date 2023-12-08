NCS denies alleged forceful removal of Emefiele from correctional centre

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Haliru Nababa, on Thursday denied that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) attempted to forcefully abduct former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, from the custody of Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kuje, Abuja.

The CG said this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, following a petition by the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency alleging that the EFCC and DSS attempted to forcefully remove Emefiele from custody.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon Mike Etaba, however, dismissed the petition on the grounds that it was sub judice, when it came on for first hearing on Thursday.

This was as the Director Legal and Prosecution Department of EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir SAN, said it was inappropriate to entertain the petition as it bordered a subsisting court matter.

Nababa, who was represented by the Assistant Controller-General in Charge of Operations, Nwakeze Emmanuel, said, “As far as we are concerned, we are not aware of any alleged attempt to forcefully release Dr Emefiele. Emefiele is still in our custody, bubbling.”

The Committee Chairman said, “This matter is in court, we can’t forget ahead with this matter because it is subjudice to us. This matter is hereby dismissed from this committee.

Earlier the EFCC’s legal representative, Tahir, had said, “The petition which we perused borders on a pending court case. There is a subsisting criminal charge against Mr Godwin Emefiele on whose behalf the petitioners have petitioned. I am wondering whether it is appropriate given the fact that it borders on a subsisting court matter for this committee to by way of public hearing delve into the matter more so that Mr Emefiele is ably represented by very senior lawyers in this matter including senior advocates of Nigeria (SAN) and this petition did not emanate from them and in any event, we believe if the allegations have substance as the petitioners would want this committee to believe it would have been ventilated before the honourable court before which this case is pending because they are alleging case of contempt

“If it is a case of contempt as it is being alleged, I thought the appropriate forum to ventilate that issue should be before the honourable court other than being it before this committee given the sub judice nature of this case.The court made an order admitting him to bail on conditions which to the best of our knowledge is yet to fulfil the bail condition.

The correctional centre can confirm that he (Emefiele) is in their custody ostensibly because of the reason of non-fulfilment of the bail condition.”