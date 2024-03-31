NCC extends deadline for SIM+NIN linkage till July 31

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced an extension of the deadline for the linkage of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) to National Identification Numbers (NIN) from April 15, 2024, to July 31, 2024.

According to the Punch online, the development was confirmed by a reliable source within the telecommunications sector.

The extension, communicated through an official letter to telecommunication companies, comes after thorough deliberation on the prevailing challenges faced by subscribers and operators, as well as multiple requests for more time to ensure compliance.

This latest development is expected to provide subscribers with the necessary additional time to link their telephone lines with their NIN, ensuring uninterrupted service while complying with regulatory requirements.

The source said, “So, this particular extension from 15th April to 31st July is for those who have four SIMs linked to just one phone line.”

The disconnection process, which began in February, was rolled out in three phases.

The first phase occurred on February 28, 2024, followed by the second phase on Friday, March 29, 2024.

The third phase has now been rescheduled to commence on July 31, 2024.

During the initial deadline on February 28, 2024, the industry regulator said about 40 million lines not linked to NINs were barred.

The source said while the exact number of lines affected by Friday’s deadline remains unclear, telecom companies are expected to proceed with disconnecting lines not linked with NINs.

Telecom operators are expected to prioritize the verification of existing subscribers over new ones during this extended period.