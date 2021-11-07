NCC 5G 3.5Ghz Spectrum Auction

L – R: Dr. Austin Nwaulune, Director, Digital Economy, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Engr. Oluwatoyin Asaju, Director, Spectrum Administration, NCC; Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, NCC; Engr. Abubakar Abdullahi Ladan, Representative of HMCDE/Secretary, National Frequency Management Council; Engr. Ubale Maska, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC; Alh. Abdulazeez Salman, Board Commissioner, NCC, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria; Mr. Yakubu Gontor, Director, Financial Services, NCC; Mr. Danjuma Ibrahim Ndihgihdah, General Manager, Satellite Operations, NIGCOMSAT, and Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, during the Stakeholder Engagement Forum on the Draft Information Memorandum for 3.5GHz Spectrum Auction held at Marriott Hotel Ikeja in Lagos recently.