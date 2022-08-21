NBC: Don’t Let Broadcast Media In Nigeria Die!

By Pascal Chimezie

It comes as a rude shock that a whopping 52 broadcast stations in Nigeria would have their operational licenses revoked in one day by the industry regulator, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), over non renewal of licence fee. The total amount involved is said to be N2.6b. This wholesale license revocation is unprecedented in the history of broadcast media in Nigeria. According to the NBC, some of the affected stations have been at default mode since 2015, 2016, and 2017, and that several correspondences and publications were made, urging for payment which the stations allegedly ignored. What the Commission, however, did not tell us is why the media stations were unable to meet up with their statutory financial obligations. What were their reasons?

It is hard to understand why a media outfit which knows that it is a statutory obligation to renew its operational license as at when due will default, some since 2015, 2016, and 2017; and the Commission awaits to lump the sum together for a big headline news!

Without necessarily encouraging non compliance to statutory financial obligations of any institution or agency, private or public, it would be quite pedestrian to solely consider the action of the NBC merely on the basis of “they-just-don’t-want-to-pay” argument.

By the way, what is it like running an average business, not only media outfit in Nigeria, especially in the last seven years? According to an industry player, “running media business in Nigeria can be quite crazy. The manpower cost, equipment, diesel to ensure constant electricity and other huge expenses. The economic environment is just too hostile! And then the Broadcast license fees of N500M for Radio and Television Network. Just a tip of the iceberg. Already the market is saturated with over 750 licences and many are still jostling to get licensed, just to be called media owner! ”

It is such as common to other businesses in Nigeria. Many have gone under. Many more to follow suit, unless there is a turn in the current tide.

The latest NBC action has sparked off new conversations. For instance, does a media outfit need renewal of licence after being licensed? If yes, what should be the term? At what fee? Who fixes the “appropriate” fee? How can the industry that is constitutionally empowered to hold the government accountable will depend on the same government for renewal of its license to operate? Most industry players have complained about the inability of the NBC to help the media industry get some kind of bail out funds from the government, reduction in the fees or cushioning the effects of the current harsh economic condition as it affects the industry.

It is true that role of the NBC is to regulate the broadcast media industry in Nigeria by ensuring that the they comply with statutory rules and regulations in carrying out their financial responsibilities. But the NBC is also there, first and foremost, to guide and ensure that the industry does not go into extinction. If, by act of omission or commission, the broadcast industry is driven into extinction by any reckless policy, which industry will the NBC regulate? For a long time, the relationship between the NBC and the Broadcast media has been that of a cat and mouse. The back and forth argument has been over a number of issues. For instance, the huge licence renewal fee, the seeming lack of meaningful engagements of all stakeholders before major decisions and policies with far reaching consequence on the industry are taken, among others.

This has been the challenge, necessitating, sometimes, with the NBC reaching for an overkill with heavy fines, as though it was on a revenge mission! This shouldn’t be the way.

The latest NBC action, obviously, did not take into full consideration of the wider social, economic and security implications of its unthoughtful sledgehammer approach.

For instance, did the Commission consider the likelihood of many job losses on the already saturated unemployment market and its disastrous effect on an equally prostrate economy?

Did the Commission give a thought on the security implication of unconsciously throwing the entire Nigerian people into an information blackout at the time the people need to stay informed about happenings around them, especially in view of the ongoing war against insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and threat elements?

How do we reconcile the revocation of license of 52 broadcast stations (many more stations are said to be more sanctioned) at the time the country is at the verge of major election that will be a defining moment for Nigeria?

The current crisis is not all about revenue generation. It goes beyond money to be made from licence renewal.

The NBC needs to reconsider its action and apply some soft-pedal. It should reach for dialogue with the affected stations and see how it can help them over their current financial challenges. The interest of the generality of Nigerians, especially on their right to be informed, should equally be put into consideration.

That being said, the Broadcasting Organization of Nigera (BON) should be more proactive in matters like this. It should strive always to shield its members from being portrayed as those who hold others to account but find it difficult to obey the law. Aristotle, once said, “he who cannot obey cannot lead.” BON and other stakeholders in the media industry should not wait until things go out of hand before fire brigade approach of arguments, counter arguments, press releases and conferences will be held to resolve what ordinarily should have been done backstage mutually, amicably.

Nonetheless, it is quite disturbing that the Commission appears to be following in the footsteps of its supervisory and controlling Ministry of Information and Culture, headed by Lai Muhammed. In June 2021, Nigerians woke up to learn about a ban on Twitter operation in Nigeria. Just few weeks ago, the Commission slammed a N5m fine against the “TrustTv” for airing a documentary, which the government considers offensive and “unprofessional.” Is this how the country can grow its media industry and open society which are critical ingredients for the survival of democracy? I am afraid!

Revoking the licences of 52 broadcast stations in one fell swoop in whatever guise is unacceptable. It speaks volumes about our attitude towards encouraging free and open society, a hallmark of democratic civilization.

