NBA Nigeria promotes basketball with Jr. NBA Clinic in Ajegunle

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Nigeria has held a Jr. NBA Coaches and Youth Clinic organised to promote basketball in the country by training 82 children.

The NBA Nigeria held the basketball clinic last weekend.

The event, which is meant to bolster the local basketball ecosystem and encourage greater youth engagement in the sport, began with a Coaches Clinic.

Across the basketballing ecosystem, 15 coaches and teachers from Dorcas College, Highstone College, Ravens Basketball Academy, Topfield College, and the BE Programme attended the coaches’ clinic.

The attendees received training on court sections and learned how to communicate effectively, knowledge that they implemented as volunteers during the Jr. NBA Youth Clinic.

The clinic trained 82 boys and girls from Dorcas College, Highstone College, Ravens Basketball Academy, and Topsfield College in basketballing skills from shooting, dribbling, and passing to defence.

Some youth players from Topfield College basketball teams, whose girls emerged champions in the Milo National Basketball Championship in 2023, were in the clinic.

The Jr. NBA would also hold a series of on-court competitions and off-court programming for kids in Indiana at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend from February 16 to 18.

