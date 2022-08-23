NBA Conference: Obi,Atiku, Shettima chart way forward for economy

I’ll not handover federal varsities to state govts says PDP flagbearer

VICTORY ORIMEMI

The Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said he will hand over Federal Government-owned universities to state governments.

The Adamawa-born politician stated this on Monday as a panelist at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General Conference held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The conference, with the theme ‘Bold Transitions’, began on Monday and will run until August 26.

Speaking on Monday during the panel session aired live on Channels Television, Atiku said the Federal Government does not have infinite resources.

“The only way is to make sure that you make conducive environment available to both foreign and local investors to participate in our country, whether it is infrastructure, whether it is education, whether it is power,” he said.

“I had an argument with a university professor from Federal University, Lokoja. He said he read in my policy document that I intended to devolve, in other words, to return education to the states. How dare I do that?

“I said, ‘Mr Professor, do you realise that the first set of our universities belongs to the regional governments?’ He said, ‘Yes’. I said, who are the successors of the regional government? He said the states.

“I said the children you send to America, to England, who own those universities? Mostly the private sector. So, why is it that you think we cannot do it here? We don’t have the money.”

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has been on strike since February 14 over improved welfare, revitalisation of public universities, and academic autonomy among other demands.

Students of public tertiary universities have been out of the classroom since the lecturers downed tools.

ASUU embarked on a similar industrial action for nine months in 2020.

Meanwhile, many politicians and government officials have been pictured overseas at the graduation of their children in schools abroad, even during the ongoing ASUU strike, a development that has been criticised and described as insensitive by rights activists and many concerned Nigerians.

Atiku and some presidential candidates in the 2023 election have spoken on how to make the Nigerian economy viable.

At a plenary session on Monday, Atiku, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party, and Dumebi Kachikwu of the African Democratic Congress spoke, while Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The Nigerian currency has been depreciating in the parallel market compared to the dollar.

The candidates offered their solutions to the economic instability at the Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General Conference themed – ‘Bold Transitions’ being held at the Eko hotel in Victoria Island.

The 62nd NBA conference officially opened on 19 August and will continue till 26 August.

Social Democratic Party’s candidate, Mr. Adebayo said that one of the ways of making the Naira stable is to refrain from having “a dual system where one person who has a friend in the Central bank can make $30 million dollars by buying at the official rate and selling to the hard-working people” at an increased rate.

He added that “importers and supermarket owners should not be making more money than manufacturers and farmers.”

The Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, On the other hand, said the “only way” to stabilise the naira is for the Nigerian economy to “move from consumption to production.”

He said Nigeria must be able to manufacture and export to earn dollars to stabilise the Naira.

Mr Shettima, the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that an “important tool of growing the economy”, is ”diversification of sources of our income.

“Ours is a great nation in chains. Chained by ineptitude, chained by corruption and chained by incapacity,” he said.

“This is why it is absolutely important to grow the economy.”

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar said there were two ways to stabilise the economy.

He explained that the “multiple exchange rate,” must be “abolished.”

He added that the “convergence of official and unofficial rates” must be allowed.