Navy flags off Exercise Sea Guardian in Rivers

.Deploys 10 warships, 2 helicopters, 500 boats to Nigeria water ways

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Navy has flagged off Exercise Sea Guardian to tackle crude oil theft and curb insecurity in the Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The Chief of Training and Operations, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Zakariyyah Muhammad who spoke at the flag-off ceremony of exercise on Wednesday, at the Federal Ocean Terminal, FOT, One, Rivers State said 10 warships, 2 attack helicopters and 500 ballistic boats have been deployed for the exercise.

He said, the event which is jointly organised by the Eastern and Central Naval Commands is aimed at fostering cooperation and synergy between the 2 Commands with a view of tackling security threats within Nigeria’s water ways and the Gulf of Guinea.

He thanked the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Admiralty Medal) for granting approval for the 2 Commands (ENC and CNC) to jointly host the event, assuring that the purpose of the exercise will be aptly justified.

He said, “Ex SEA GUARDIAN has been organised as a precursor to the CNS annual sea inspection scheduled for 23-27 Nov, 23 in line with the NN 2023 schedule of events. The exercise is based on a likely scenario of piracy and hostage taking, illegal unreported and unregulated fishing, crude oil theft and man overboard amongst others.

“The Easter Naval Command and Central Naval Command, including the units under both Commands have contributed personnel and platforms for the Exercise. Additionally, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as members of the press will be participating in the Exercise.

“Arising from this strategic objective therefore, Task

Group 23.2, commanded by the Fleet Commander Central Naval has been tasked to coordinate the conduct of Maritime Security Operations using joint assets and personnel of the 2 Commands in order to achieve the sea control within the Exercise Area not later than 27 Oct, 23.”

“I want to assure all participants, that Ex Sea Guardian will provide the needed impetus towards enhancing our overall maritime combat experiences in safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime assets,” he said.

He however charged the Commander of the Task Group and all participating officers and units to conduct the Ex professionally and diligently, and also comply with all applicable local and international laws.

Earlier in his address, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Central Naval Command (CNC), Rear Adm. Umar Chugali said the exercise was also aimed at ensuring safety and security of Nigeria’s maritime environment, for socio-economic activities to thrive.

Chugali noted that the joint exercise will last for three days at sea and creeks.

He said, “This exercise will be used to exercise and demonstrate the capacity and capability of our ships at sea, to secure Nigeria’s maritime space and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

“Overtime, our maritime space has been inundated by some threats both onshore and offshore, hence this joint exercise that was last conducted in 2021.

“With the emerging complexities in the waterways, the navy is evolving its tactics and strategies to ensure the insecurities are reduced to the barest minimum.

“Every exercise or operation is an improvement over the previous one, and so, we are ready and willing to ensure that criminals no longer have space in our maritime space.

“We are sending a very strong message to the remnant of criminals lurking around our maritime environment to disappear as we push to secure our waters,” Chugali said.

On his part, the Flag Officer Commanding, FOC, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Olusola Oluwagbire, debunked claims that navy personnels collude with crude oil thieves in the country, describing the allegations as unfounded.

“However, we are constantly policing ourselves, and as such, any erring officer caught engaging in such illicit activities is disciplined and dismissed from service accordingly.

“We are doing our best to present the best foot (personnel) in our deployments – both in terms of personnel and assets,” Oluwagbire said.