National grid collapses again, disrupts power supply in Aba

Nationwide System Collapse Affects Power Supply in Aba, as Utility Company Apologises

A nationwide electric power has occurred.

According to sources at the National Control Centre at Oshogbo in Osun State who did not want their names mentioned in the media because they are not authorised to speak to the public, the national grid collapsed at 13.49 pm.

The sources provided no information on the cause of the system failure or when power is expected to be restored.

Meanwhile, Aba Power Ltd has notified consumers in its ring-fenced area covering nine local government areas in Abia State it services of the development.

Apologising for the blackout, the utility firm, Nigeria’s 12th distribution company, pledged to resume power supply once the “problem is sorted out”.

In a statement signed by Patrick Umeh, the Aba Power Managing Director who used to be a commissioner with the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the company said “The NCC engineers are sparing no effort to restore electricity throughout the country as soon as possible”.