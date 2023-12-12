Judiciary on trial, we must uphold its independence, CJ tells judges

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Chief Justice of the Federal High Court (FHC), Hon. Justice Tethemba Tsoho has admonished members of the judiciary to strife to maintain the independence and sacredness of the profession, as the integrity of the institution is should be maintained.

He made this known at the Special Court session to mark the 2023/2024 Legal Year celebration, at the FHC Complex, Abuja. The Event also marked the 50th Anniversary of the FHC , in Nigeria.

Justice Tsoho hailed the Judiciary for so many landmark judgements over the years and said the judiciary must courageously continue to dispense justice without bias and prejudice, adding that “the judiciary is on trial”.

He siad, “We are not unmindful of the difficult times that we face as the Judiciary. It is not in doubt that the Judiciary is on trial. It therefore behooves all of us, as critical stakeholders in this institution, to rise up and ensure that we uphold the independence and sacredness of the Judiciary, which is the hallowed temple of justice.”

Justice Tsoho said the Federal High Court has decided a total of 12,870 cases in the last year, and has a total number of 144,910 pending cases.

“As for the case-load of the Court, a total of 142,755 cases were pending at end of the 2021/2022 Legal Year and carried over to the 2022/2023 Legal Year. Within the last Legal Year, a total of 15,025 cases were filed, while the total number of cases disposed of was 12,870.

“When the left over of 2,155 cases is added to the total number of cases carried over from the previous year, being 142,755; we have a total of 144,910 cases pending at the end of the last Legal Year. This comprised of 42,784 Civil cases; 36,061 Criminal cases: 41,447 Motions and 24,618 Fundamental Rights Enforcement Applications pending at the end of the last Legal Year.

While lauding the FHC on a milestone achievement, the Chief Justice said the court which started in Lagos with one court and five Judges, now a total of 95 Judges and 38 Judicial divisions across the country

He said “in celebrating this Golden Jubilee, let us also acknowledge the achievements and milestones that have defined the Court’s legacy. From landmark judgments to progressive legal reforms, this institution has been at the forefront of legal innovation, setting standards that inspire and guide our legal community. The Court has evolved from a one specialty court to a world standard court, adjudicating justice on matters constitutionally placed before it. We have infused technology into our system of operating and we are still in the process of introducing several other innovations.

“As part of growth, the court introduced E-filling system, changed the orthodox notice period to electronic display system on all the floors of the court, verbatim reporters, known as stenographers are now deployed and used in our court rooms. The Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 is a fundamental milestone in dispensing justice; we have also established Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre.

“On this note, I want to particularly appreciate the current 95 Hon. Judges of this court; I assure you that you are not here today by accident, but by divine orchestration. I want to the destiny of not only this Court, but perhaps the destiny of this country. I therefore urge us thdetermineat just like Caesar’s wife, we must strive to be beyond suspicion. We must dispense justice with integrity and without bias; we must display utmost competence and courage as well as dispose of cases speedily.

He Acknowledged all the Justices who have served the court over the years as well as the and heads of the court since it’s inception adding that their contributions to the legal profession will never be forgotten.

Also speaking, The National President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, urged the judiciary to wield the big stick against errant judges and lawyers.

“My lords, it is time to unsheath your coercive powers. Unless something drastic is done to protect this institution, we will lose this country.

“This responsibility is paramount and very fundamental. Anything that will denegrate the justice system should be put to check.

“It is not enough to award cost and afterwards, grant audience to the same person without the cost paid.

“If nothing is done urgently, people may resort to self-help and that will occasion anarchy,” the NBA President added.

Furthermore, the representative of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, Dr. Alex Iziyon, urged the court to expedite hearing on many civil cases he said have continued to suffer as result of too much attention that is paid to political matters.

Other dignitaries at the event includes, the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia; former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen; and retired Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and Federal High Court