National Conference: APWEN stresses need to address energy sufficiency in Nigeria

CINYERE IKEANYI

The Association of Professional of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) rose from its four-day National Conference in Abuja and recommended that there should be concerted efforts to address energy sufficiency in the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the conference, APWEN said transition should be an enabler to address the Energy sufficiency, adding that Nigeria needs to invest in plan taking into consideration tradition energy sources and renewable energy system.

“We should use our resources to push for Energy sufficiency; if we have to be part of the solution, we have to be enabled to achieve it as we are not the major polluters. There is need for advocacy of a gradual and flexible approach to the energy transition for developing countries like Nigeria’, APWEN stated.

Stating that over 18 million jobs must be created for the energy transition plan created by the government to be achievable, the Association said the renewable energy sector still has many unexplored potentials and securing the appropriate funds, partnerships and technology will accelerate large investments in the nation and put it line with the global decarbonization movement.

The conference recommended that Nigeria must, therefore, move away from being an exporting country to an energy utilizing country by processing and utilizing its crude oil and gas for domestic energy need in order to drive industrialization create jobs and provide electricity for over 200million Nigerians.

According to APWEN, It is an individual assignment to be able to deliver initiatives that can deliver a net-zero emission adding that since Nigerian energy transition plan can work with professionalism and not politicking, “We should be talking more about energy mix than energy transition”.

It noted that in spite of the fact that the prospects of using biomass for electricity generation is capital intensive, land availability, plant location, scale and choice of technology and distribution of economic benefits are factors that have to be considered in deploying biomass as an off-grid power generation in Nigeria, it is a suitable alternative for sustainable energy transition in Nigeria.

“The need for the active involvement and participation of women engineers in the decade of Gas initiative by the Federal Government cannot be overemphasized. Diversity has advanced beyond a feel-good effort or a government requirement to a form of corporate social responsibility.

“This Just Transition can be aided by investment in various Human Capital Development strategies. It will create alternatives to people and regions such as Nigeria trapped in fossil fuel dynamics through new economic opportunity, education and skills trainings and adequate social safety systems. These strategies must be carried out by the Government, the Energy Companies as well as all other Energy Stakeholders”, the APWEN conference further stated.

Earlier in her welcome address, the President of the Association, Engr Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho FNSE, disclosed that in her 39 years of existence, the Association has inspired young girls into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) by sponsoring competitions and giving awards.

Dr. Eterigho also stated that with the APWEN flagship programme, tagged: “invent it build it” for primary school girls, from the eight editions, since its inception in 2018, has almost 500 girls from the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria presently enjoying scholarships sponsored by NNPC Ltd, various organizations and individuals.

According to her, by so doing, APWEN has created a revolution of girls that would take up engineering as a career “in addition to girls that get inspired to study engineering through our other programs such as our “Introduce a Girl to Engineering,” “Tools & Tiara” “Technical Boot Camp for Girls,” “SheEngineer,” “Take a girl to work”, “Invent It Innovate it” Challenge” and mentorship programmes.

The President said APWEN has the e-Learning platform for capacity building, viz -a- viz workshop and webinars meant for professional development of her members.

She said presently, APWEN is working on enhancing the production, management and marketing of Nsukka yellow pepper using artificial intelligence, which has won the African Technology Policy Studies Network (ATPS) grant.

