NAICOM hosts Financial Sector Deeping Africa, forges partnership deal

Insurance digest
By Kelvin Egerue
The Managing Director Financial Sector Deepening Africa Mr. Mark Napier(left) along with his Management Team paid a courtesy visit on the Commissioner for Insurance Nigeria Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas (Right). Sequel to the partnership entered into by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) with FSD Africa, Atwo week Risk Based Capital (RBC) training for 70 staff of NAICOM had been held and was facilitated by Mr. Elias Omondi Principal in charge of innovation at FSD Africa.
