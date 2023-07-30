  NAFDAC opens second office in Ogun State

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director General of NAFDAC has demonstrated again the Agency’s commitment to being a Customer Focused Agency—A Second office in Ogun State has begun operations to bring regulation to customers’ doorstep in Ota/Agbara axis.

According to a statement by the Agency’s spokesperson, Sayo Akintola, the second office is aimed at:

– Saving man hour loss to travel time,

-Saving vehicles and clients from the hazard of the very bad roads,

-Prompt attention to the demands of stakeholders in that environment as a result of proximity;

-Monitoring of regulatory products offered for sale in that environment and much more….

All stakeholders or intending stakeholders operating in the underlisted local government areas can now access NAFDAC Ogun II office in Ota,

*Ado Odo

*Imeko Afo

* Ipokia

*Yewa North

Yewa South

Ifo

Ewekoro

The Ota Office is located at Plot 6, Block 1 Ogun State Housing Corporation Estate, Ota (behind Mobil filling station at the Obasanjo Farms Junction) .

Meanwhile, the Abeokuta new Office was recently commissioned, equipped and strengthened for better service delivery to the stakeholders in the Ogun Central and Ogun East senatorial districts.

“It is a new dawn in Ogun State, as NAFDAC eases the stress of Stakeholders through this magnanimity”, the Agency stated.

