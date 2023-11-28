Mutfwang embarks on roads inspection, reiterates commitment to peace, unity

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang was on Monday accorded a rousing welcome by residents as he commenced the inspection of road projects within the Jos- Bukuru Metropolis.

In all the places visited, residents came out in their numbers, praising the Governor for his developmental initiatives particularly the road projects.

Commencing from the Plateau Roundabout, Masallacin Juma’ah Street, Zololo Junction, Angwan Rukuba to Millionaire Quarters in Jos metropolis, the Governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of work, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to changing the development narrative in the state to enhance citizens’ living conditions.

Addressing residents at Masalacin Jama’a and Angwan Rukuba, Governor Mutfwang restated his determination to strengthen unity among Muslims, Christians, and all ethnic groups in the state.

He explained that the primary focus of his administration is to make the roads motorable in order to enhance the beauty of the state capital. He also announced plans to embark on larger projects in the future.

“We want to ensure that every nook and cranny of Jos and Bukuru Metropolis is improved to make the city a welcoming place for all visitors and residents,” Governor Mutfwang stated.

Expressing satisfaction with the milestones achieved in road projects, the Governor promised to execute more projects across the 17 local government areas of the state.

“The government has just started, and what you see is the tip of the iceberg. Despite financial constraints, we are determined to change the development narrative on the Plateau,” he affirmed.

Commissioner of Works, Hon. Bulus Lekshak, and General Manager of Plateau State Roads Maintenance Agency, Engr. Luka Davou echoed the administration’s commitment to improving citizens’ living conditions.

Accompanying the Governor were Deputy Governor Ngo Josephine Piyo, Secretary to the Government of the State Arc. Samuel Jatau, Commissioners, and Heads of Government Agencies.