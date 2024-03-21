Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc wins African Leadership Commendation Award for Corporate Governance 

Mustafa Chike-Obi, the distinguished Chairman of Fidelity Bank PLC, has been honoured with the prestigious African Leadership Commendation for Corporate Governance at the African Leadership Persons of the Year Award Ceremony.

The event, themed: “Building Resilient African Economies”, kicked off March 14th and 15th.

Chike-Obi, a Nigerian economist and investment banker, and former Managing Director/CEO of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), brings with him extensive experience from both the private sectors, particularly in finance and investment banking. Serving as the CEO of AMCON from 2010 to 2014, he played a pivotal role in managing Nigeria’s banking sector crises, steering the organization towards resolving non-performance loans and stabilizing the financial system.

Prior to his tenure at AMCON Chike-Obi held various leadership positions in the financial industry, including as Managing Director of NAL Bank Plc (now Sterling Bank Plc) and as Executive Vice chairman of Alpha African Advisory. His expertise in finance, economics, and investment management has been instrumental in shaping financial policies and strategies In Nigeria, Solidifying his reputation as a respected figure in the country’s financial sector.

In addition to his corporate roles, Chike-Obil serves as a Special Envoy of Nigeria to the United States and holds chairmanship positions in the Bank Directors Association of Nigeria and Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency. Since becoming Chairman of the Board of Directors at Fidelity Bank in August 2020, he has overseen a positive transformation, positioning the bank as a leading financial institution in Nigeria and facilitating its expansion into the United Kingdom.

The award ceremony, expected to draw over 300 attendees, will feature engaging roundtable panel discussions, keynote addresses, and talks about partnership and investments, providing a platform for thought-provoking dialogue and collaboration. Additionally, winners of the ALM Persons of the Year awards will be celebrated, accompanied by the unveiling of the special POTY edition of African Leadership Magazine.

Among the exclusive dignitaries confirmed to attend are His Excellency William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya: His Excellency George Weah, former President of Liberia; Hon. Cllr. Fonati Koffa, Speaker of the Liberia House of Representatives, His Excellency Rodrigo Guzmán Barro, Ambassador, Embassy of Chile in Addis Ababa, Hon. Dr. Kailesh Jagutpal, Minister of Health and Wellness, Mauritius; and other notable figures from across Africa.