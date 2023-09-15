Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, pays condolence visit to the family of Akintola Williams in Lagos

Photo Gallery
R-l ...Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, discussing with the daughter of  Late Doyen of the accounting profession,  Tokunbo Williams,  during the condolence visit at their residence in Lagos on 14/9/2023... PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
30
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Signed the Condoles register at the late Chief Akintola Williams.  That died at 104 years old at his Residence in Lagos.

L-r Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, chatting with Son of Late doyen of the accounting profession,  Mr. Seni Williams.

L-r …Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government  Mr  Tayo Ayinde, with  Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bar. Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin.

L-r… Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, chatting with Chairman at Lasaco  Assurance PLC, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Phillips.

L-r …Chairman at Lasaco  Assurance PLC, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Phillips; Bishop of the Diocese of Ikeja, Methodist Church Nigeria./ Chairman  (CAN)  Rt. Dr.  Stephen  Adegbite; Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Dr. Isaac Ayo-Olawuyi.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,(3rd left) and others, during the Condoles visit to late Chief Akintola Williams. doyen of the accounting profession,   Who died at 104 years old at his Residence in Lagos. 14/9/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10013 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nenis Auto Care & Royal Academy of Engineering, held…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 15, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 14, 2023

Anyaoku, Amusu,Osunkeye, Otudeko, ICAN , others at…

1 of 355