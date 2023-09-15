Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, pays condolence visit to the family of Akintola Williams in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Signed the Condoles register at the late Chief Akintola Williams. That died at 104 years old at his Residence in Lagos.

L-r Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, chatting with Son of Late doyen of the accounting profession, Mr. Seni Williams.

L-r …Chief of Staff at Lagos State Government Mr Tayo Ayinde, with Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bar. Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin.

L-r… Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, chatting with Chairman at Lasaco Assurance PLC, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Phillips.

L-r …Chairman at Lasaco Assurance PLC, Chief (Mrs.) Olateju Phillips; Bishop of the Diocese of Ikeja, Methodist Church Nigeria./ Chairman (CAN) Rt. Dr. Stephen Adegbite; Archbishop of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Dr. Isaac Ayo-Olawuyi.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,(3rd left) and others, during the Condoles visit to late Chief Akintola Williams. doyen of the accounting profession, Who died at 104 years old at his Residence in Lagos. 14/9/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

