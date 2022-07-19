Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Monkey pox, cholera, COVID-19: WHO embarks on sensitization campaign in Maiduguri

Health & Fitness
By Editor
7
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AHMED MARI, , , Maiduguri

To prevent the outbreak of Monkey pox , Cholera, COVID 19, the World Health Organisation ( WHO) has embarked in house to house sensitization campaign on monkey pix, Cholera and COVID 19 in Bulunkutu community of Maiduguri metropolis.

Addressing Journalists  during the fkagg off  of the  sensitization campaign  in Bulunkutu community of the Maiduguri, on Monday, the WHO Northeast Emergency Manager, Dr. Richard Lako said the  world health organization would continue to support the Borno state ministry of health to ensure enough awareness is enhanced on the prevention of epidemic-prone diseases. Including awareness of Monkey pox, cholera, and covid-19. ”

Dr Lako said ” following the outbreak of Monkey pox in neighbouring Adamawa state. The WHO deem it necessary to embarked  on house to house campaign to prevent the diseases, as we in the WHO are proactive rather than reactive.”.

“The team (community health champions) is also engaging with communities to avail themselves of covid-19 vaccination. Because it remains important that no individual should be left out from receiving their covid-19 vaccination., Dr Lako, added.

He said  the exercise is going to take place in MMM, Jere, Konduga  Mafa and hard to reach arareas where WHO workers are operating ., stressing that exercise was to create awareness on theses killer diseases .He said ” we have a total  30 adhoc workers in a team . each of them are to  sensitize 60 households peer day  and they  are to work for 30 days

Continue Reading
Editor 6052 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NDLEA arrests drug queen over narcotics in fetish bowls at…

LAGOS SEALS 19 MEDICINE OUTLETS FOR NON-COMPLIANCE TO…

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terror suspect with…

NDLEA intercepts N4.5b heroin in baby food as ex-BRT driver…

1 of 53