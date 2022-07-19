Monkey pox, cholera, COVID-19: WHO embarks on sensitization campaign in Maiduguri

AHMED MARI, , , Maiduguri

To prevent the outbreak of Monkey pox , Cholera, COVID 19, the World Health Organisation ( WHO) has embarked in house to house sensitization campaign on monkey pix, Cholera and COVID 19 in Bulunkutu community of Maiduguri metropolis.

Addressing Journalists during the fkagg off of the sensitization campaign in Bulunkutu community of the Maiduguri, on Monday, the WHO Northeast Emergency Manager, Dr. Richard Lako said the world health organization would continue to support the Borno state ministry of health to ensure enough awareness is enhanced on the prevention of epidemic-prone diseases. Including awareness of Monkey pox, cholera, and covid-19. ”

Dr Lako said ” following the outbreak of Monkey pox in neighbouring Adamawa state. The WHO deem it necessary to embarked on house to house campaign to prevent the diseases, as we in the WHO are proactive rather than reactive.”.

“The team (community health champions) is also engaging with communities to avail themselves of covid-19 vaccination. Because it remains important that no individual should be left out from receiving their covid-19 vaccination., Dr Lako, added.

He said the exercise is going to take place in MMM, Jere, Konduga Mafa and hard to reach arareas where WHO workers are operating ., stressing that exercise was to create awareness on theses killer diseases .He said ” we have a total 30 adhoc workers in a team . each of them are to sensitize 60 households peer day and they are to work for 30 days