Osun NUJ congratulates Governor-elect, Adeleke, urges inclusive governance

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun State Council has congratulated the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke over his victory in the just concluded governorship election in the State.

The union urged the governor-elect to be magnanimous in victory and see his victory as an opportunity to improve the life of citizenry as well as an avenue to uplift the socioeconomic life of the State.

This is contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Union, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu and the Secretary, Comrade Bukola Elufadejin issued on Monday.

The statement further implored Adeleke to run an all inclusive government and listen to every strata of the society so as to give every citizen a desired sense of belongings.

“You must never loose guard and endeavour to make people the core of your administration by realizing that sovereignty belongs to the people and government’s programmes and policies must be people oriented.

“We hope and pray that you will bring your political experience to bear in this new assignment”, the statement read.